Suspected serial killer still on the run

Police have dismissed wide spread allegations that a suspected serial killer, Vicet Dube, has been arrested.

Dube who also goes by the names Tapiwa, Bheki Masuku and Alias Sithu is the main suspect for the murder of a 15 year old boy, a 73 year old woman in Tutume and another 73 year old man in Nshakazhokwe village.

No. 15 District Officer Commanding, Kabo Badirwang, told The Voice that a viral video showing a handcuffed man being stoned by a mob has nothing to do with the suspect they are looking for.

"We don't know where that video comes from, but I can confirm to you that the suspe...