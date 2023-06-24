Connect with us

Tributes pour in for departed DJ Big Pun

RIP: DJ Big Pun

Tributes continue to pour in as the entertainment industry mourns the passing of Maun based disc jockey, Moreetsi Molelekeng aka Dj Big Pun.

Among the many celebrities who received the sad news of Pun’s passing with heavy hearts was kwaito-kwasa star, Odirile Sento aka Vee Mampeezy, who described the fallen DJ as a humble person who understood his work.

"The most humble and hard working DJ Big Pun! What's happening in Maun?", Mampeezy commended in a social media post.

Many comments expressed on social media described the DJ as having been a very humble person and always delivering bea...

In this article:
