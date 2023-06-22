Connect with us

An intimate night of soulful music

SONG BIRD: Samantha Mogwe

Following the release of her latest music video offering ‘Marang’ featuring Mpho Sebina, songstress Samantha Mogwe is set to take the stage at Molapo Showcase tomorrow (Friday 23 June) for an intimate live show dubbed 'Soulful Chill with Samantha Mogwe'.

The session is expected to be an evening of soothing sounds punctuated by acoustic and electronic music as Mogwe performs melodies from her 2022 album titled ‘VII’.

The album features songs such as Seven, Not the Same, Fade Away, No Holding Back, More of You, and Beautiful.

Curtains will lift at 8pm making way for the 'Transition' hit...

