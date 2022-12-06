Cry the beloved girl child

909 pregnant schoolgirls drop out in Ngamiland since 2020

On average, 30 girls fall pregnant and drop out of school in Ngamiland every month.

This depressing reality was revealed by the District Health Management Team (DHMT) in Chanoga on Tuesday, when the community gathered to commemorate ‘16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV)’.

According to DHMT representative, Bagogi Chibona, since the start of 2020 up until July this year, 909 girls, aged between 11 and 19, had left schools in the district due to pregnancy.

“What is worrisome is that most of the pregnancies ...