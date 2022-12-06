On the honey trail

Ditshiping community fights for survival

Nestled between sparkling Okavango River channels and tall indigenous trees about 66 kilometres north west of Maun lies the picturesque village of Ditshiping.

It’s a small community of 366 people whose existence of struggle for a livelihood with meagre resources within the Wildlife Management area of NG 17 in the Okavango Delta dates back to 1961 when they were relocated to make way for the establishment of Moremi Game Reserve.

Eight years ago, Ditshiping, through Honey Guide Adventure Trust, launched a court case seeking permission to break ...