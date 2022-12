If junkies do not die of drug addiction, the hangman will help finish them off, under a newly recommended law!

This is the chilling implication as, in the conclusion of its enquiry on constitutional review, the Dibotelo Commission has recommended capital punishment for illegal drug possession.

According to recommendation 91 of the Dibotelo Commission’s Report drug lords and traffickers will smoke and snort their way to the grave. "The Commission recommends the Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act should be amended to include provision prescribing the Death P...