Court halts retrenchment at Lucara

The Industrial Court has interdicted LUCARA Mine from implementing a restructuring process declaring redundancies pending further consultation with Botswana Mine Workers Union (BMWU).

“The respondent is hereby directed to negotiate the retrenchment package with the Botswana Mine Workers Union as per Clause 13 of the retrenchment/redundancy agreement concluded by the parties,” said Justice Anna Mphetlhe.

The judge also ordered each party to pay their own costs.

BMWU filed an urgent application on April 6th seeking an interdiction against Lucara Botswana (PTY) Ltd from proceeding with a...