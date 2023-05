DAY 2 06 MAY 2023 9am-6pm

Get ready for the ultimate automotive experience as the 2023 Shell Gaborone Motor Show as powered by Shell Helix Oils & Shell V-Power Fuel gears up for its highly anticipated return! This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with an exciting lineup of vehicles, interactive exhibits, and a host of thrilling activities for car enthusiasts and families alike.

The 20 23 Shell Gaborone Motor Show is set to take place on from the 5th till the 6th of May 2023 at The Fileds Mall in Gaborone CBD and will showcase the latest cars, products an...