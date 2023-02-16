The Forbes under 30 summit Africa 2023

The Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa will be returning to Botswana for the 2023 edition from the 23rd – 26th April 2023 under the theme, Entrepreneurial Africa—with Botswana at the Center.

This year, the summit will be held over three days in Gaborone: the Forbes Under 30 Summit will harness the power of entrepreneurial capitalism amidst the continent whose growth will help define the 21st century.

President Masisi further stated that “For Africa, let us make the 21st Century a remarkable one for the achievements of great feats in human civilization. This will be in part stimulated by the c...