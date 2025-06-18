Teen accused of little girl’s rape

An 18-year-old boy has been remanded in custody for his own safety, accused of raping a seven-year-old girl who lives in his neighborhood.

Looking lost and confused, his hair disheveled, Nthusang Leatile Semate appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with rape.

The Tonota youth is alleged to have committed the sexual assault at his home in Mhakamme ward on Saturday.

He was apprehended by police later that day after the little girl’s mother reported the incident.

In court, Social Worker, Ona Madisa asked that the suspect remain locked up for now, noting the victim and her mother are traumatised and currently receiving counselling.

“Granting the accused person bail could be disruptive as the families are neighbours,” warned Madise.

For his part, despite his nerves, Semate informed court he intends to engage an attorney before boldly requesting bail, mentioning he is a first-time offender.

However, for his safety and to allow time for the social workers to counsel the victim, he was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on 26 June.