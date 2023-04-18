Chillin’ out Friday 14 April 2023

DJ SID FOR PARLIAMENT?

DJ Sid has been hinting something on his social media and Shaya has uncovered it. Word on the street is that he might contest once more for elections next year.

The last time he ran for elections, he was an Independent candidate who came out with only 35 votes.

While he will apparently run in his hometown Tsabong, it is still unclear whether or not he will run under his former party BDP. Kudos to you for trying again DJ Sid, hopefully you will do better than 35 this time around.

A POLO AFFAIR

It seems that the true meaning of The Polo Affair was decoded over the...