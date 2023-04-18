Celeb Edition : Shebeleza

Young, talented and handsome, Noah Moshebe is a Gospel Rapper with the world at his feet.

When he’s not belting out brilliant tunes, the 24-year-old Lokgwabe native, who goes by the name Shebeleza in showbiz, also models, acts and plays football.

In this feature, the rising star, a passionate Christian, shares his hopes and dreams for the future.

How did you get into music?

Although I have always loved music, I only pursued it seriously in 2017 after I finished High School. Since then, I have recorded five songs which I published on different streaming platforms.

My first ...