GRooving In The Ghetto Friday 18 April 2023

DUECE BW

DJ DUECE ON RADIO
Francistown born and London based DJ Duece BW continues to grow his profile as an entertainer.

The former Eyadini and Pabloz Lounge resident DJ left for UK last year to further his studies.

He has since shared the stage with big artists, Makhadzi and Master KG during their recent tour of the UK.

Besides successfully launching his Youtube Channel where he shares his Afrobeat mixes, the DJ has now joined radio.

Duece recently joined Pieradio where he hosts a two hour-show every Monday from 1800hrs-2000hrs.

The show, where Duece plays a lot of Amapiano, Afro-tech...

