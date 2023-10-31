Celeb edition with Fizzy The DJ

Born in the 90s, Onkemetse Lydia Kgatiso, who goes by ‘Fizzy The DJ’, has been steadily advancing her career as a DJ.

Based in Tlokweng, she has successfully made inroads into the South African market, securing a slot at Kopanong FM.

In this interview, she discusses her burgeoning career.

Q: Who inspired you to become a DJ?

I am inspired by DJ Zinhle, although my ultimate role model is my mother.

Q: What type of music do you play?

I specialize in Hip Hop, R&B, Motswako, and AfroBeats.

Q: What is your favorite place to perform at?

Any place where I can relax and enjoy in peace.

Q: What would you consider your major breakthrough in music?

My most significant breakthrough has been securing a residency at one of South Africa’s radio stations, Kopanong FM.

This opportunity has not only opened doors for me but also for other Batswana artists.

It’s a rare opportunity, and I’m grateful for it.

Q: How did the deal with Kopanong FM come about?

It all began during last year’s Easter holidays when I received an invitation from the Eastern Cape, thanks to Palesa Sibeko, a South African promoter.

All logistics were efficiently arranged, and I went there and delivered my best performance.

The crowd was impressed, and they offered me the job.

Q: Besides being a DJ, what else do you do?

Currently, I’m in my final year, pursuing a BA in film production, aspiring to become a film producer and costume designer.

I also work part-time as a hairstylist.

Q: Have you ever experienced being booed from the stage, like some DJs do?

Not really; my genre favors me, so there hasn’t been a reason for anyone to boo me.

Q: Where would you like to perform in the future?

I dream of performing at Konka or Cosmopolitan in South Africa.

I hope promoters are taking note and will make my dream come true.

Q: What are the disadvantages of being a resident DJ?

Being a resident DJ ties you to one place, making it difficult to accept other bookings.

Payment can also be less favorable.

There’s the risk of becoming monotonous and known for playing the same tracks repeatedly.

Q: Do you have plans for marriage?

Oddly enough, marriage has never crossed my mind.

Q: How many kids would you like to have?

I’d like to have just one, maybe two; that’s enough.

Q: Do you plan your playlist, or do you play according to the crowd?

I’ve mastered the skill of studying the crowd, their mood, and the vibe, and that’s what I play according to.

Q: What’s your favorite holiday destination?

I find exploring my own country the best, so my current favorite is Maun.

Q: All white versus All Black, which one do you prefer?

I’d go with All Black; it’s my favorite color.

Q: Which place locally contributed significantly to your breakthrough?

United Lounge in Block 6 played a pivotal role in my breakthrough, and I’m grateful to them.

Q: Can you share five things people may not know about you?

I’m a lover.

I’m loyal.

I’m single.

I’m socially-antisocial.

I pray every time I leave my room and before my set.