Cash strapped BCF trim team

Botswana Chess Federation (BCF)has been forced to reduce their team size for the upcoming 2023 African Online World Schools Qualifying Chess Championships due to financial constraints.

According to a statement from the federation, only 12 players will be fully supported by BCF instead of 36 as it has always been the case.

The African Online World Schools championships is an under 17 tournament, scheduled to be played on the 25th-26th of February 2023.

"Currently we don't have enough funds to cater for 36 players, that is why we trimmed the number to 12. Remember the 2022 Olympiad depl...