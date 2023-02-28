Elephants, leopards available for hunting

Acting Minister of Wildlife and Tourism, Mabuse Pule, has revealed that the government intends to issue a total of 20 elephants, and 10 leopards for farming communities to kill to raise funds to mitigate effects of human-wildlife conflict.

This is one of the strategic measures the government has adopted to compensate farmers whose crops and livestock are regularly destroyed by these animals.

“To date wildlife compensation is fully paid for by the government through the Ministry of Finance subventions to my ministry. The budget allocated for this ranges between P25-30million per annum and...