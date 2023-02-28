Botswana to host IGC meeting in December

Botswana is set to host the Intergovernmental Committee (IGC) meeting which is billed for 4th-9th December, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Arts Council for Botswana, Shombi Ellis, announced at a media workshop held at Cresta Lodge last week.

Ellis said the main objective of the workshop was to raise awareness on the importance of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) through different platforms to the public.

She said Botswana ratified the 2003 Convention in 2010 and that the IGC is mandated to promote the objectives of the Convention and monitors the implementation thereof, addi...