Boyfriend hangs at Church after wounding lover

Lekgwapheng residents in Molepolole woke up to a gruesome scene yesterday when an abusive lover, Gofentsemang Phiriyagae, known as ‘Kwae,’ was found hanging from a tree at the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The grim discovery came just hours after Kwae brutally attacked his 23-year-old girlfriend, Gorata Monokwane, with a machete, leaving her unconscious and bleeding from her multiple wounds.

According to Lekgwapheng police Station Commander Superintendent Mothosera Busang, the incident unfolded late Wednesday night. “A young man reported that he was walking with Monokwane when they encountered Kwae. He attacked her, then fled the scene after she screamed,” Busang explained.

Monokwane was rushed to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services where she was treated and discharged the following morning.

Still nursing her deep wound and bandaged fingers, the visibly shaken Monokwane recounted her harrowing ordeal, describing Kwae as abusive and controlling. “He made my life a living hell. Every time I tried to end the relationship; he would beat me. Last night, he attacked me without warning after he saw me walking with a certain boy who is my neighbour,” she said.

Kwae allegedly had a bad reputation as a violent man who was feared in his community.

His lifeless body was discovered by a passerby around 6.30am dangling from a tree after he ended his life with a shoelace.