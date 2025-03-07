FNBB pumps P6m into Golden Grand Prix

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) has continued its commitment to Botswana’s athletics scene by increasing its sponsorship for the Botswana Golden Grand Prix to P6 million.

This was announced by FNBB Chief Executive Officer, Steven Bogatsu, during the sponsorship unveiling event held at Travel Lodge today.

The event is set to take place on April 12 at the National Stadium.

This is an increase from the P2 million FNBB sponsored in 2023.

Addressing concerns over past controversies, Bogatsu emphasized FNBB’s unwavering support despite attempts to derail the event by certain individuals who reported Golden Door Agency Director, Glody Dube, to the race owners, alleging procedural violations.

Speaking at the event, Bogatsu expressed FNBB’s hunger for supporting sports in Botswana.

“It has been almost two years since we last had the Botswana Golden Grand Prix, and we are excited again to announce our sponsorship,” he said. “Over the years, we have supported national junior soccer teams and other competitions with the goal of raising Botswana’s profile on the global stage while providing athletes with a platform to shine,” he said.

He further explained the impact of the event on the local economy and its role in promoting Botswana internationally.

“At the last FNB Grand Prix in 2023, we had the privilege of welcoming world-class athletes such as Sha’Carri Richardson and Ferdinand Omanyala. We also celebrated our homegrown talent like global superstar Letsile Tebogo. These moments help position Botswana as a key player in the international athletics world.”

Bogatsu also alluded on the broader benefits of sports.

“Sports bring people together in a way few things can, it creates jobs, fuels local economies, and sparks opportunities. Take the FNB Kazungula Marathon, for example, which the Botswana Tourism Organization (BTO) reported had a significant positive economic impact by bringing in thousands of visitors,” he alluded.

Golden Door Agency Director, Glody Dube, expressed gratitude for the continued sponsorship, acknowledging that while the event’s return is a triumph, it comes with its challenges.

“Without these sponsors, we are lost. We, as the sporting fraternity, rely on them to realize our dreams. We are happy as Golden Door that the event is back,” he said. “When you stumble upon obstacles, your return may not have the same momentum, but we are putting everything in God’s hands and hoping everything goes according to plan,” said Dube.

Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) Board Vice Chairperson, Tebogo Lebotse-Sebego, speaking on behalf of the Minister of Sports and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, confirmed that Dube’s hosting rights were officially restored in February.

This decision came after the minister appointed a committee to investigate the situation and ensure that the rights were returned to the rightful owner.

“In early February, Dube’s hosting rights were restored with the support of the Botswana Athletics Association,” Sebego said. “The Minister of Sports and Arts set up a committee to investigate why such a beautiful event was going down the drain and to ensure it was returned to its rightful owner,” Sebego explained.