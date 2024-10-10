Boko launches Maun UDC candidates

Calls on voters to guard against possible election rigging

There is no legal provision that bars voters from standing within 200 metres of a polling station to observe elections, UDC president Duma Boko has said.

Boko made the above assertion over the weekend at the launch of three UDC parliamentary candidates being, former North West District Council’s Chairman, Kebareeditse Ntsogotlho in Maun North, Royal Lekaba in Maun East and Tiego Mpho in Maun West.

Calling on voters in Maun constituencies to be vigilant on election day by staying close to the polling stations to observe in order to guard against possible rigging of the general elections set for October 30,Boko differed drastically with Independent Electoral Commission’s Secretary, Jefferson Siamisang who has been dissuading voters from lingering within 200 metre radius of any polling station after casting their vote.

Siamisang who has been going around addressing district and town councils on the issue explained that the electoral law prohibits such behaviour and that at counting stations people are not allowed to linger or stand in groups within 1000 metre radius of counting stations.

“It is not allowed but for the sake of peace we don’t usually act when people are closer than the stipulated 1000 meters and singing, but that does not mean it is right. The law says that space has to be free, voters have to go home immediately after casting their ballot and not engage in any group discussions within those stipulated areas and space,” Siamisang said.

But contrary to Siamisang’s claims Boko has insisted and categorically stated that no law enforcement officer has a right to push away or manhandle anyone who refuses to move further than 200 metre radius, “Nobody would arrest you for standing 200 metres from the polling station. There is no such legal provision. A Police officer cannot arrest you and he/she has no right to arrest you when you have not committed any crime,” said Boko who then went on to advise voters to demand for the exact clause used to arrest them in case any officer attempts to do so.

“Rights have to be defended, the law allows it. When you are being violated, you are allowed by law to use reasonable force to defend yourself, you do it reasonably to show the offender that they are wrong in whatever they are doing or trying to do. Stand your ground and refuse to allow your rights to be violated.”

Boko further called on all electorates from all three constituencies in, Maun North, East and West to understand their fundamental rights and make informed choices at the coming general elections.

“The rights to life includes a right to a livelihood, meaning when you are not gainfully employed, when you have no decent clothing, when you cannot afford to buy food for yourself and your family, your dignity is challenged, your life becomes less meaningful and that’s an assault on your dignity.”

When the government builds roads and hospitals, it is not doing you any favours because it is its duty to ensure that your livelihoods are well taken care of, to give you dignified life, so if you feel those in power are failing to deliver what you elected them to do on your behalf, then remove them from power through the ballot,” advised Boko.

The UDC president then went on to reiterate his party manifesto to raise old age pension to P1800 monthly allowance, “You do not even have to go to queue for it, it will report on your phone because it is your entitlement,”he said

WHAT IS IN THE ELECTORAL ACT

Section 66 (2) Any person other than the persons entitled to be present in accordance with the provisions of section 69(2) at the counting of votes, who between the hour appointed for the closing of the poll and the declaration of the result, remains in association with two or more persons within a radius of 1000 metres from the place appointed for the counting of voters with the intent to disturb or disrupt the counting of voters shall be guilty of an offence.

(3) Where a police officer finds or suspects any persons of contravening the provisions of subsection (2) he may order those persons to disperse or withdraw further away from the place appointed for the counting of votes and any person who fails to comply with the order shall be guilty of an offence.

(4) Any person guilty of an offence under subsection (2) or (3) shall on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding P2000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to both, and the court convicting that person may in addition, notwithstanding the provisions of section 28 of the Penal Code in relation to corporal punishment or any other enactment exempting any person to be sentenced to undergo corporal punishment, award corporal punishment not exceeding six strokes.

Section 64: If any person misconducts himself at a polling station or fails to obey any lawful order of the presiding officer he may be removed by a police officer or by order of the presiding officer (but not of any other polling officer), be removed from the polling station by a police officer or any other person authorized by the presiding officer, and a person so removed shall not without the permission of the presiding officer again enter the polling station during the day of the election.