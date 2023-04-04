Beata Kasale-Kabango legacy walk a success

Y-Care and The Voice raise funds for Autism society

Scores of fitness enthusiasts braved last Saturday’s misty morning to embark on a 20 kilometre walk at Marokolwane Farms in honour of The Voice Newspaper co-founder, the late Beata Kasale-Kabango, who passed on a few years ago. This year’s walk was the fifth edition in partnership with Y-Care Charitable Trust, themed "The Legacy Lives On” and was to raise funds for people with autism.

With some showers threatening to spoil the day, the walkers did not get discouraged and walked the bush for close to three hours. The Voice Managing Dir...