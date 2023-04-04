Once bitten

Man cuts of another man's ear

A Thamaga man whose ear was cut off by his sister's ex-boyfriend was recently stopped from withdrawing a charge of causing grievous bodily harm by the magistrate.

Interviewed outside court after the case was called for trial before a magistrate in Molepolole, 42-year-old Letlhogonolo Tshipe said that he had decided to withdraw the case because the aggressor's mother had offered to pay him P20 000 as compensation for his damaged ear.

According to Tshipe his ear was bitten off by Lesego Tsie, 34, when he tried to stop the rowdy younger man from harassing ...