Painful punishment

Thief gets 8 stokes of the cane on bare buttocks

A common thief was recently reduced to tears by a thorough whipping at the Serowe Customary Court after the presiding chief, Kgosi Serogola Seretse, decided to chastise the young man for stealing a phone with eight strokes of the cane on his bare buttocks.

30-year-old Pilato, who was charged for a theft common offence, did not waste court’s time and pleaded guilty quickly while his co-accused, Tshepo Odirile, 30, decided to drag the case by pleading not guilty.

Odirile will further be remanded in custody till his next mention slated for M...