BDP working around the clock to find a candidate for Gaborone South

Following the untimely death of the Member of Parliament for Gaborone South, Dumizweni Mthimkhulu, Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has been thrust into a race against time to identify a suitable candidate to contest in the upcoming by-election, scheduled for the end of October.

With the election date fast approaching, the BDP’s ground soldiers have already started working tirelessly to ensure the party retains the constituency.

In the constituency, several names are being considered, including Salim Kegodile, a council candidate for Naledi South and Alfred Moatlhaping, the BDP’s Gaborone Region Secretary.

The pressure is on to select a candidate who can not only represent the party but also bring back the constituency to the BDP’s fold.

A party cadre from the constituency remarked, “There is no time for another primary election, and we have to look for someone who can bring back the constituency to the BDP. Just because someone contested and lost against the deceased does not mean he will automatically get the nod. We will submit one name to Central Committee for consideration.”

Kegodile, a young businessman who has been closely associated with the late Mthimkhulu, is one of the frontrunners. Along with another council candidate, Daniel Modise, Kegodile has been deeply involved in community projects, especially in Old Naledi, where he has focused on giving back to the community.

This has earned him considerable grassroots support which helped him win the BDP Council elections for the area with 255 beating Molebatsi Mokakapi who garnered 106 votes On the other hand, Alfred Moatlhaping, who has been busy running the BDP’s regional office, is also a strong contender.

His administrative experience and regional influence could play a crucial role in his selection.

The late Mthimkhulu had a significant lead in the previous election, where he defeated Kagiso Rantswaneng with a decisive 1,702 votes to 732.

This victory has set a high bar for whoever is chosen as the BDP candidate.

The decision now lies with the Central Committee, who will weigh the potential of each candidate to secure victory in this critical by-election.

According to the party’s Chairman of Communications, Kagelelo Kentse the branch responsible will meet and recommend their preferred person.

“Once they have recommended we will announce the said candidate but for now there is nothing I can share,” said Kentse

The selected candidate will come against, Oral Mosedame of Botswana Congress Party and Nelson Ramaotwana of Umbrella for Democratic Change.