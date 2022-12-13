Chinese woman kidnappers granted bail

P900 000 demand for her release was unmet

Broadhurst Magistrate Onkarabile Mokone this week granted bail to four men accused of kidnapping a Chinese businesswoman whom they kept in confinement for four days while demanding a ransom.

The quartet ,Tebogo Jefferson Moahi, Karabo Potsoeng, Otsile Modiegi Mosala and Tlotlo Wadikgosi William all from Kanye are charged with robbery, kidnapping and theft of motor vehicle.

It is alleged that after kidnapping the woman, Quin Quin Song, the accused persons demanded P900 000 for the captive's release.

However four days later the four men rea...