Police Smash Cross-Border Car Theft Syndicate

Cop, Soldier, DIS Officers Among Seven Arrested in Crackdown

In a major breakthrough against cross-border crime, the Botswana Police Service has arrested seven suspects believed to be part of a sophisticated car theft ring operating across South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, and Tanzania. Acting on a tip-off, the officers intercepted two high-end vehicles on two separate days and uncovered a network allegedly involving corrupt officials.

The first incident occurred on February 25th. 29-year-old Kitso Malebo from Mogoditshane was intercepted at the Kazungula Bridge One Stop Border Post. He was in possession of a white Toyota Fortuner, registration number B 254 BPX, chassis number AHTJA3GS500247754, and engine number IGD5503535, valued at approximately P600,000. Malebo, who is unemployed, was further charged with uttering a false document contrary to section 348 of the Penal Code. He allegedly produced a Botswana registration book No. 41114467, bearing his name as the owner of the Toyota Fortuner, knowing it was false.

Malebo was arrested along with Osupile Bobby Matsheng, 42, of Gaborone West, also unemployed, and Mogorosi Mosomane, 40, a military attaché to Immigration at the border post. The trio appeared and were granted bail by the Kasane Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Just eight days later, police at Ngwasha veterinary gate apprehended 36-year-old Tumisang Otsetswe of Block 7, Francistown. He was driving a Toyota Fortuner, registered B 101 BUY, suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained. Otsetswe was also charged with driving without a license.

Otsetswe’s arrest led to the further arrests of Richard Sylvester Bukwimba, 46, a Tanzanian national residing in Wichester Hill, Johannesburg, South Africa, and the Director of R&S Auto Mechanic Company. The third suspect arrested was Percia Kganye Masemola, 24, a cab operator from Mahlolwaneng village, South Africa. The fourth suspect was Masego Brenda Mosimane, 39, a police officer stationed at New Xade Police Camp Plateau Kasane.

The quartet were scheduled to appear before Nata Principal Magistrate, Bakang Gabaitswe, but the appearance was postponed to March 17th due to the police’s inability to secure suitable transport. Their attorney, Morris Ndawana, intends to supplement their bail application at the new hearing.

The number of stolen South African cars entering Botswana has been increasing. Police suspect they have uncovered an elaborate and well-connected syndicate using Botswana as a conduit for stolen top-of-the-range SUVs, including Toyota Fortuners, Ford Rangers, and Mercedes Benz vehicles.

According to a source close to the investigation, the network may include officers from the Department of Road Transport and Safety (DRTS), immigration, police, and intelligence, who facilitate the passage of stolen vehicles across borders undetected. 2024 statistics indicate that 33,945 cars (93 cars a day) were stolen in South Africa.

Last year, two South African men were arrested in Kazungula in possession of a white Ford Ranger, valued at approximately P635,000, and a white Toyota Fortuner, valued at approximately P486,000. Additionally, a Ford Ranger, suspected to be stolen in South Africa, was found abandoned at a lodge in Lesoma, and the suspect remains at large.