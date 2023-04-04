Connect with us

Isaac Kgosi back in court for corruption

Isaac Kgosi back in court for corruption
BACK IN COURT: Isaac Kgosi

Former Director General of Directorate of Intelligence and Security, Isaac Seabelo Kgosi, was arraigned before Gaborone High Court on Wednesday morning to account for a single count of corruption by a public officer.

The matter was initially before the Magistrates' Court but has since been committed to the High Court.

The particulars of the offence are that on July 31st, 2009 the retired DIS boss, formerly employed in the public service, indirectly accepted a total sum of P687,281.29 from Vlatacom D.O.O in a corrupt deal.

The charge sheet outlined that the accused used his highly capa...

In this article:
