Another murder shakes Francistown

Francistown’s Kutlwano police are currently investigating yet another murder case, discovering the lifeless body of a middle-aged man with stab wounds early this morning in the bushes of Block Seven.

Superintendent Neo Serumola, the Kutlwano Station Commander, confirmed the incident, stating that they received a report around 8:30 AM from a passerby. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the deceased with stab wounds to his chest, lying in a pool of blood.

Based on the condition of the body, authorities suspect that the murder occurred in the early hours of the day.

“We are appealing to members of the community to provide any information that can assist in the apprehension of the killers,” urged Superintendent Serumola.

He also noted the absence of identification documents on the deceased and expressed the police’s need to locate the victim’s relatives.

Emphasizing the importance of community cooperation, Serumola encouraged individuals to refrain from taking matters into their own hands during disputes

Instead, he suggested alternative methods for conflict resolution, such as engaging pastors, elders, or police officers to mediate and pacify situations.

This marks the second murder incident reported at Kutlwano police since the commencement of the festive season, following yesterday’s tragic killing of Kabelo ‘Maghomora’ Mantswe.