Rape suspect on the loose

Matsiloje police are actively pursuing a man accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old woman in Matshelagabedi village this morning.

Confirming the incident, Matsiloje Assistant Station Commander Molebatsi Chingabe reported that the young woman had been consuming alcohol at a residence in Kulenyane ward. Having become excessively intoxicated, she was provided a room to sleep.

“During her sleep, an unidentified man entered the room and sexually assaulted her. The assailant was discovered by someone, prompting him to flee the scene,” disclosed Chingabe.

The police have initiated a manhunt for the suspect, and his identity has been established by the individual who encountered him during the assault.

Chingabe advises the public against excessive alcohol consumption, cautioning that it can leave individuals vulnerable to such crimes. He stresses the importance of responsible drinking to ensure personal safety and security.