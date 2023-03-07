Connect with us

Analysts doubt use of omang for border crossing

Analysts doubt use of omang for border crossing
MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT: Botswana and Namibia allow the use go National identity cards for travel between countries

The use of IDs may well make it easier for criminals to move between Botswana and Namibia- Sennye

Government of Botswana last week signed a Memorandum Of Agreement (MOU) to make the use of National identity cards/Omang travel documents to cross borders of the two countries legal and official

Speaking at the launch, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said that the use of Omang is only applicable as a travel document at Mamuno/Trans Kalahari border post while at Dobe Border Post it will be rolled upon completion of infrastructure and installation of necessary systems to be undertaken in the com...

