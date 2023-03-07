Analysts doubt use of omang for border crossing

The use of IDs may well make it easier for criminals to move between Botswana and Namibia- Sennye

Government of Botswana last week signed a Memorandum Of Agreement (MOU) to make the use of National identity cards/Omang travel documents to cross borders of the two countries legal and official

Speaking at the launch, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said that the use of Omang is only applicable as a travel document at Mamuno/Trans Kalahari border post while at Dobe Border Post it will be rolled upon completion of infrastructure and installation of necessary systems to be undertaken in the com...