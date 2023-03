Thieves destroy 26 Masama boreholes

Water Utilities Corporation has been experiencing an upsurge in cases of vandalism at some critical boreholes along the 100km Masama water project.

When answering a question in Parliament, the Minister of Lands and Water Affairs, Dr Kefentse Mzwinila said a total of 26 out of 56 boreholes have been vandalised so far..

Mzwinila said that vandalism is carried out by some criminal elements in the society that steal copper wires. “All 56 boreholes rely heavily on large scale copper pipes for wiring. The pipeline is operating optimally without any defe...