Big Weekend Friday 03 March 2023

UNITED ARTISTS SC CREW INVADE MOLEPS

United Artists Social Club members will this Saturday invade, Meuzik Cabin Lounge in Molepolole as part of the team’s efforts to grow its base.

The show, which will also be used as activation for a three-day event billed for Moremi village during Easter holidays will feature the likes of DJ Fezz Motaz, Khenzo,Tman, Fondo Fire, Olga, Dizzo, Phouboy, Boza, Yung Mular, MK95, Collaps, Fizzy The DJ, Mimi and Mis J.

They will be supported by Mc April and Mc Bubbles.

Tickets for the show are going for P20 before midnight and P30 after.

Ladies will gai...