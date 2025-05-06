An artist reborn

Ghetto star secures first international gig

In 2023, struggling to keep up with the energy-sapping demands of House Kwasa, local singer, Mampala returned to her roots, swapping the high-tempo genre for the slightly gentler, Traditional scene.

Two years on, and the decision is reaping rich rewards.

The Semitwe-born songwriter, choreographer and vocalist has been invited to perform at the National Youth Day celebrations in Madikwe, South Africa, her first gig outside the country.

June 16th is a public holiday in South Africa commemorating the 1976 Soweto uprising and the sacrifices of young people in the struggle against apartheid.

For the 41-year-old Mampala, getting to showcase her talents beyond Botswana’s borders represents an opportunity she feared might never come.

“For me this means growth. It shows we’ve people outside who actually admire our work, and that is humbling!” the singer-born Gontse Kennekae tells Voice Entertainment.

Having initially entered music as a Traditional artist back in 2009, enjoying some success with her album, ‘Tontosi’, Mampala changed tact, switching to the more popular House-Kwasa.

Although she released two decent LP’s, ‘Menateng’ and ‘Sthandwa-same’, in a highly-competitive genre housing the likes of Slizer, Vee Mampeezy, Mlesho and Madala vs KellyJess, the Monarch-based entertainer found the going tough.

“I’m 41 years old, and can no longer do House-Kwasa. I switched to Traditional, a music more my age which also comes naturally for me,” she explains.

Back where it all started, Mampala’s making up for lost time.

Scoring the biggest engagement of her 16-year career, she will leave the country on 14 June for the Charity Soccer Tournament at Bonolo P. Sports Ground in Madikwe, a township in North West Province.

The event is organised by Malume Tau Foundation, with Tau, AKA Black Lion, reaching out to Mampala after being blown away by her 2023 album, ‘Makama’.

Boasting hits such as ‘Hosa’, ‘Ditagi’ and ‘Choba’, the LP provided a significant boost to Mampala’s standing, catching the attention of traditional music lovers in Mzansi, including Tau.

“He’s the one who invited me through his foundation. He saw my videos on Facebook and immediately contacted me. He loved my voice and energy, and particularly liked the ‘Choba’ song,” reveals Mampala, who is scheduled to perform alongside another Botswana group, Kuka La Setso, and later that evening at Sis Twaine’s Tavern.

Plans are also afoot to collaborate with Malume Tau on a couple of singles.

“It could work well for me, in taking my music to an even bigger market,” she notes.

The Malume Tau Foundation offers various cultural activities for communities and the corporate sector.

The foundation is well known for using traditional music as a vehicle for dialogue over many issues affecting communities.

They’ve donated school shoes, wheelchairs and offered entertainment to some of the vulnerable members of the community.

In just over a month’s time, Mampala will be amongst many honoring the courage and resilience of youth, and the role they played in liberating South Africa.

It appears retracing her steps back to her roots was just what the doctor ordered for this rejuvenated dancing queen.