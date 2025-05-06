Dental delight

Local Dentists Sharpen Skills in Latest Practices

Mokolodi Game Reserve played host to beaming smiles and the gleam of perfect teeth over the weekend as Dental Excellence Academy successfully conducted its second Orthodontics workshop. Held from April 25th to 27th, the sessions provided in-depth training on orthodontic techniques, dental ethics, and myofunctional therapy—exercises designed to improve the function of mouth and facial muscles for better eating, breathing, and swallowing.

Dr. Mahilo Kevin Mahilo, the Academy’s Stakeholder Relations Director, highlighted the significant role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its potential for enhancing diagnosis and treatment during the workshop. “This workshop had a substantial impact on upskilling dental professionals in Botswana. Through a blend of lectures, practical exercises, and case discussions, participants earned 15.5 continuing professional development points, accredited by the Botswana Health Professions Council,” explained Dr. Mahilo. He emphasized the importance of these points, indicating a practitioner’s commitment to staying current with the latest advancements. “It signifies a dedication to quality and can contribute to career progression and specialization for practitioners,” Dr. Mahilo added, describing the event as a resounding success.

“Dentists gained valuable insights into the newest advanced technologies capable of detecting oral health issues and underlying medical conditions with greater precision,” Dr. Mahilo revealed. “Exhibitors played a crucial role by showcasing the latest innovations in modern dental materials and technology, reporting excellent sales among the delegates eager to upgrade their practices.”

The workshop featured prominent experts in dental care, including Professor Gopolang Motloba and Dr. Thabo Twala, among others. Professor Motloba emphasized that AI, which gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated movement restrictions, holds immense potential to revolutionize oral health.

“The medical fraternity stands at a crucial juncture to leverage AI in enhancing their skills, delivering improved services with greater quality and speed. However, professionals must remain vigilant in upholding data protection laws to safeguard patient information, adhering to the legal requirements governing all entities that collect and manage personal data,” cautioned Professor Motloba.

Looking ahead, the Academy plans to broaden its course offerings to include implant dentistry, dental assistant training, and front office management programs throughout the year. Dr. Twala acknowledged this expansion, noting the encouraging spirit of dentists coming together to enhance their skills for the benefit of delivering quality patient care. “I am delighted by the opportunity that Dental Excellence Academy, a well-recognized brand within both Botswana and South Africa’s dental communities, has provided to local dentists by empowering them with skills that will not only improve treatment outcomes but also support the growth of their clinics.”