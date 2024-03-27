Alec Seametso accused of meddling in Maun

The old adage that says; there are no permanent enemies in politics is being tested in North West District where a mere mention of the name Alec Seametso is enough to divide the region.

Of late Seametso, the ruling party’s Political Education and Election Committee (PEEC) Chairperson, has kept the region on edge, particularly Maun East branch who fear that he may influence the outcome of the regional elections to be held at Maitlamo secondary school in Maun this coming Saturday.

Of particular concern is that Seametso’s committee may block Judge Sango from contesting for regional chairperson position at the last hour because he is a branch chairman.

“Sango is a Branch Chairperson who can run for any office and resign from the branch once elected. It has often happened on various occasions nationwide. In this case Alec was roped in to make a snap announcement that Judge Sango by virtue of being in the executive of a Branch cannot run for Region chairmanship,” explained an insider who added that, “The plan was unearthed yesterday and confirmed by a credible source at Tsholetsa house.

Yet another insider added, “Seametso is meddling too much in Batawana affairs and we know he is plotting a surprise against Sango and we don’t know why.”

As a preemptive caution, Sango is said to be planning to resign from his position as Branch chairperson before the congress.

Nonetheless, Seametso maintains that all is in order ahead of the congress and does not see why Sango cannot contest whilst still holding a position at branch level. “The party constitution allows it. When one contests for a higher position, they can freely do so and only resign from the lower position after winning the higher position,” he said

Seametso’s resentment by some residents of North West dates back to 2014 when he made foul remarks about Batawana Paramount Chief, Kgosi Tawana during the heat of political campaigns in preparation of that year’s general elections.

Then Kgosi Tawana Moremi was running for Maun West constituency seat in the opposition rank. Moremi emerged victorious, walloping Reaboka Mbulawa of the ruling party and ever since some members of the BDP largely blamed Seametso’s foul mouth for their defeat.

However Seametso explained in this week’s interview that it is actually fellow democrats who are fuelling the alleged resentment against him. “They always bring that up especially when they have fear that they are doing things wrong and that I may likely visit the region, they then start using that against me.”

Seametso further explained that so far there is nothing that is out of order ahead of the congress, “All is in order and someone will be appointed from PEEC to oversee the elections, but obviously not me because I am the PEEC chairperson.”

Currently Tebogo Boalotswe and Judge Sango are the ones to contest for regional chairmanship which was left vacant when Reaboka Mbulawa quit so he can run for Maun East Parliamentary seat.

Under Tebogo Boalotswe’s team are Chimney Mululwani for Vice chairman, Irene Elias for Treasurer, Letshwanetse Balemoge for Vice Treasurer, Galefele Maokeng for Secretary and Ikopanyeng Gabela for Vice Secretary.

Under Judge Sango’s team are Deneo Naga for Vice chairperson, Gontse Lubinda for Secretary, Bashi Makeva for Vice Secretary, Omphile Medupi for Treasurer and Nna Maeze as deputy Treasurer.