Tatisiding triple murderer referred to the High Court

The rope could soon be tightening for the Tatisiding man who allegedly butchered his three children to death.

Boikanyo France was committed to the Francistown High Court on Monday (Jan 20, 2025) for trial.

The 41-year-old France made it to the limelight in July, 17, for causing the death of his innocent sons, Andile Botshelo (13), Katlego Botshelo and Kyden Botshelo aged 10 and 8 at Mmoroso ward in Tatisiding.

He was also charged with unlawful wounding after he stabbed his own mother, Baganetsi France with a knife.

Before committal, the Directorate of Public Prosecution, Moffat Dick told court they wrapped up their investigations.

“We have completed our investigations and we served the accused with the witnesses’ statements,’ Dick said.

When the accused person was asked if he has anything to say, he responded that there is nothing.

After committing the offence, France escaped the scene and was arrested some days after he handed himself to his former employer in Tatisiding village.