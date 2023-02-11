A touch of Hollywood

After falling in love with Botswana from the moment he set foot in the country two-and-a-half years ago, Hollywood actor, Denim Richards, has made it his mission to transform the local film and television industry.

The 34-year-old American, who made his name in the hit US drama ‘Yellowstone’, is the co-founder of Khumo Studios, a company he set up with Batswana duo, Kay Chapi and Ona Ranyere.

“Khumo is dedicated to capacity building and education in acting, writing, directing, producing and distribution, not only here in Botswana but in the continent of Africa,” explains Richards, whose ...