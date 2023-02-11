Police brutality victim died of swollen brain- lawyer

The cause of death of a 30- year-old man who was allegedly battered to death by police three months ago has been established to be a swollen brain, a post mortem has revealed.

At the time of the incident, police had said that the young man, Keolopile Morolong had swallowed illegal drugs as a panic reaction to a spot search at a roadblock and suggested that could have been what killed him.

However this week the family spokesperson, and attorney, Charles Tlagae said that the report indicates that Morolong had not consumed any toxin or drugs at the time of his demise, but was instead batter...