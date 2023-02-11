Connect with us

Dr 911, the snake healer talks about his powers

TRADITIONAL HEALER: Dr 911

WATCH: We caught up with extraordinary South African herbalist, Mkhulu Taudiarora popularly known as Dr 911, this week as he passed through Gaborone in one of his many cross-continental spiritual tours.
Motivational speaker, life coach, relationship coach, traditional healer change agent, philanthropist and community builder are some of the many titles used to describe this healer on a motorcycle.
In this interview he talks about the mystery behind his 'undersea initiation' and the healing power of his snakes....

