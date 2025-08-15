A sight to behold

Mayor’s Walk to shine a spotlight on Francistown’s heritage sites

The inaugural Francistown Mayor’s Charity Walk, scheduled for October 25th, is set to showcase some of the city’s most iconic landmarks. Held under the theme “Walk for Humanity, Know Your City”, the Mayor’s office has embarked on a mission to uplift some of the city’s less fortunate residents while promoting Francistown’s rich heritage trail.

Proceeds from the walk will be used to install water system toilets for underprivileged communities in Francistown an initiative aimed at improving public health, enhancing human dignity, and supporting social and economic development.

The charity walk route, currently being finalised, is designed to attract participants to an adventurous trek around Botswana’s second capital. It will cross the famous Nyangabgwe hill and pass through both the Tati and Ntshe rivers.

The route will also pass the iconic “White House” in Bluetown, once home to the late Namibian President Hage Geingob during his exile in Botswana. Other notable sites include the historic WENELA hangar and a riverside burial site.

“This is a fantastic way to support a worthy cause while enjoying the outdoors and connecting with the community,” said City of Francistown Council (COFC) Head of Public Relations, Mandla Hlabano.

Hlabano described the walk as a chance to make a tangible difference in the lives of others by raising funds for essential socio-economic services. Beyond fundraising, he believes the Mayor’s Charity Walk will promote unity, civic pride, and a healthy, active lifestyle.

According to Hlabano, the tagline “Walk for Humanity, Know Your City” is a call to action for residents and visitors to reconnect with the heart of Botswana’s second city its people, places, and purpose. Through this symbolic walk, participants will have an opportunity to explore Francistown’s history, culture, and beauty, while walking in solidarity for humanitarian causes.

“This event encourages civic pride, social unity, and compassionate action, reminding us that knowing our city is not just about its streets and buildings, but also about understanding the lives and struggles of those who live within it,” he said.

Online registration for the walk opens on Monday, with the link available on the COFC Facebook page. The registration fee is P250 for all categories.