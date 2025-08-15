Walking in the bush for a brilliant cause

Dinokeng Charity Bush Walk returns

For the second year running, walkers and hikers will descend on the small village of Malolwane for the Dinokeng Charity Bush Walk.

Set for Saturday 23 August and a 5am start, all proceeds raised from the 20km walk, organised by Madikwe Community Care Group, will once again go towards helping the elderly and the disabled.

Besides the humanitarian aspect, helping provide safe spaces for two of society’s underserved population, the walk comes with the normal health benefits associated with exercise.

On top of the physical and mental boost, the special setting, located some 70km from Gaborone, gives walkers the chance to get up-close and personal with nature, providing a refreshing break for the bright lights of the big city.

Speaking to The Voice, event organiser, Dr Lillian Moremi said while last year’s debut was a big breakthrough and an overwhelming success, they are hoping for even more support from the community this time around.

“In 2022, we were allocated a plot by the land board in Malolwane and we are fundraising for construction of the said centre. Since 2017 we have been doing community support services where we visit the elderly and those living with disabilities at their respective homes. We want to change that now and keep them closer to us – that’s why we want to have our very own establishment,” explained Dr Moremi, estimating they need around P1, 500, 000 for the first phase of the building.

Former Botswana Football Association (BFA) President, Maclean Letshwiti has been confirmed as the Chief Walker, with Laone Letshwiti as co-walker.

Tickets are priced at P250, and come with: a branded t-shirt, completion medal and snack pack.

After the walk there will be a cool-off session, starting at 3pm until late at Malolwane VDC Park near Malolwane main Kgotla.