Celeb Edition with Brxtal the dancer

Itumeleng Lesley, a 26-year-old dancer and entrepreneur from Lobatse is making waves in Botswana’s dance scene.

He wowed the audience with his energetic and unique dance moves at the recent Red Bull Dance Your Style Botswana competition.

The Voice Entertainment caught up with this rising star to discuss his career, favorite dancing shoes styles, and what the future holds for his silky feet.

When did you realize that dancing was something you were passionate about?

I’ve always loved dancing from a young age, but it became more serious in 2010.

That’s when my passion for this art form truly ignited.

How did you get into professional dancing, and what has the journey been like?

I began dancing professionally in 2019, with my first corporate gig at the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) Awards.

Since then, I’ve had the privilege of performing on bigger stages with local musicians.

The journey hasn’t been easy; dancers are often underpaid and exploited; but we push on to pave the way for the next generation.

What’s your favorite style of dance, and why does it resonate with you?

I love krump.

At a certain point in my life, it was the only outlet I had to express how I felt.

It was a great help for my mental health.

Have you had any embarrassing moments on stage, and how did you recover?

I haven’t had any truly embarrassing moments, but there have been times when performances didn’t go well.

A slip here, and a silly fall there, all part of the game.

In those moments, I always got back up.

It’s part of the journey, and I was never embarrassed.

What kind of music gets you in the zone when you’re performing?

I love slow, chilled music.

It allows me to connect deeply with the sound and create magic.

Who has been your biggest inspiration in the dance world?

I don’t have one specific dancer who inspires me the most.

I admire many dancers and their work, and I try to learn something from each of them.

Can you share a memorable performance that really stands out in your career?

My most memorable performance was at a production called Art Heals by Angie Magapatona.

That performance allowed me to release everything I had been holding inside for a long time.

How do you keep your energy up for long rehearsals and performances?

My fellow dancers keep my energy up with their hype and support.

One beautiful thing about our dance community is the unity that this art brings.

Is there a dance move or routine you’ve always struggled with but eventually mastered?

There are many moves and routines I’ve struggled with but eventually got the hang of.

Dance is a journey, and every step teaches you something that’s worth applying even in real life.

How do you stay creative and keep your routines fresh?

I listen to music from all genres.

The emotional atmosphere that a song creates always inspires me and pushes me to create new styles or moves.

What advice would you give to young boys who want to pursue dance as a career?

Go for it, no matter what.

If you want to pursue dance professionally, have something else to do on the side to help fund your dreams.

What’s next for you in the world of dance, any upcoming projects or collaborations?

I’m excited about the current energy in Botswana’s dance scene.

There’s a strong sense of collaboration, and I’m looking forward to working, traveling, and creating amazing things with fellow dancers.