 Woman hangs herself in police cells

A 22-year-old woman from Bobonong reportedly took her own life by hanging herself with her jacket in the Kutlwano police cells in Francistown on Saturday night.

The woman was detained on suspicion of stealing three cellphones and USD600 from a Zimbabwean man at Marang Hotel, where she had spent the night with him after meeting him at a night club on Friday night.

The woman is said to have left the hotel in the early hours of Saturday morning, taking the phones and money with her, while the man was sleeping.

The man later woke up and realised that his belongings were missing.

He searched for the woman and found her at one of the malls and took her to the police.

“The matter is still fresh, pending the investigations but I can confirm that the deceased was detained by Kutlwano police officers on Saturday on suspicions of having stolen three cellphones and USD600 from a Zimbabwean man at Marang Hotel,” Bagali revealed, further confirming that the police had retrieved one of the cellphones and had a lead on the other two.

He said that the matter was still under investigation and that the motive for the suicide was not yet known.

He said that the police were awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the cause of death.