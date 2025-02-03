Woman found dead at Gadamotsu cattlepost

Letlhakane police have confirmed the death of a 32-year-old woman who was found lying in a pool of blood, with deep cuts on her body on Friday at Gadamotsu cattlepost.

Superintendent Michael Maphephu of Letlhakane police revealed that the deceased was found by her children who then alerted the village chief.

He said they suspect the woman was murdered between January 30th and 31st.

“The chief reported the matter to us, and we acted swiftly by attending the scene and rushing the woman to Letlhakane Primary Hospital where she was certified dead upon arrival.

“We then looked for her boyfriend who was nowhere to be found and was arrested on Saturday morning at 0500hours in Letlhakane. He is currently assisting us with the investigations and will be arraigned for murder before Letlhakane Magistrate Court this week,” the police chief said adding that the suspect is aged 40.

Supt. Maphephu said this was the first murder case they recorded in their jurisdiction since the beginning of the year