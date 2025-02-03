Boarding Master arrested for raping Form 2 boy

Police have arrested a 52-year-old Boarding Master for allegedly raping a form two student at a Junior Secondary school in Letlhakane.

According to the report, the boy has been sexually abused since last year by the suspect.

The incident was reported to the police last week Wednesday by the complainant.

Letlhakane Police Station Commander, Superintendent Michael Maphephu confirmed the horrific incident to this publication.

“Apparently the matter came forward after we held a Gender Based Violence event at the school last Monday. The boy reported the matter, and we did our investigations that led to the arrest of the boarding master.

“He told his parents he was being abused at school. He said the Boarding Master forcefully called him to his house and raped him multiple times. The victim is a boarding student in one of the schools in Letlhakane,” revealed the police chief.

Supt. Maphephu added that the suspect will be arraigned before court after they receive the results from the forensic laboratory.