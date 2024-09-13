A New Business Lights Up Selebi Phikwe

Cable Source, a new manufacturing company based in Selebi Phikwe, recently opened its doors, specializing in the production of electricity cables.

Launched in the second week of July 2024, Cable Source, fully owned by Percy Kgati, manufactures cables in various sizes ranging from 1.5mm to 16mm, including live, neutral, and earthing wires.

Despite being in its infancy, the company showcased its products at the 2024 Botswana Consumer Fair, aiming to engage with stakeholders and expand its market reach.

Percy Kgati, the mastermind behind Cable Source, left his previous job two years ago to fully focus on his entrepreneurial venture.

“I come from the construction industry and have been involved in several projects around the country. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when priority was given to medical supplies at the borders, many materials were delayed. That’s when I thought, ‘Why not produce these locally?’ That’s how this business was established,” explained Kgati, who holds a Master’s degree in Mechatronics from Sheffield, UK.

Kgati sources his copper from Zambia, known for its high-quality, 99 percent pure copper, which he uses to manufacture his wires.

He has already employed ten permanent staff members and engages four casual laborers as needed.

Reflecting on the situation, Kgati noted, “It’s unfortunate that our minerals leave the country raw, only for us to buy them back.

Mines like Khoemacau, Motheo, and BCL have copper, but it’s not processed here.

For now, we source our copper from Zambia because it meets the high standards needed to carry power efficiently. We didn’t want to take risks with lower-quality copper from other sources.”

Cable Source’s journey has been supported by funding from the Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) and mentorship from the Local Enterprise Authority (LEA).

The company has already delivered samples to hardware stores in Phikwe, Francistown, and Palapye, receiving positive feedback.

“We trust our cables because we have in-house testing equipment to ensure quality before our products hit the market,” said Kgati, a native of Mmadinare. He also highlighted that their manufacturing process allows them to offer competitive pricing, as they control overhead costs.

To set up the plant, Kgati brought in an engineer from China, where the machinery was purchased, to ensure the facility runs optimally.

The plant can produce 350 meters of cable per minute and currently operates on a single daylight shift.

However, Kgati is optimistic that as the business grows, a night shift will be added to increase production capacity.

When asked about operating within the Selebi Phikwe Economic Diversification Unit (SPEDU) region, Kgati emphasized the advantages: “First of all, to compete, you must get your product quality right, and it has to be market-acceptable. Phikwe offers incentives with reasonable power and water tariffs, and space is cheaper. LEA’s mentorship is invaluable, helping us grow from the ground up,” he said.

Kgati envisions Cable Source growing significantly and hopes to employ graduates from Selebi Phikwe Technical College, Botswana College of Engineering and Technology, and Botswana International University of Science and Technology.

He also looks forward to future collaborations with Botswana Power Corporation.

Kgati’s ambitious vision for Cable Source is to not only grow the company but to also make a positive impact by creating jobs and contributing to the local economy in Selebi Phikwe, demonstrating that local manufacturing has the potential to thrive and compete in the global market.