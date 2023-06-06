Connect with us

What a let down

What a let down
GENDER ACTIVIST: Pamela Dube

Women express disappointment at Commission of Enquiry on constitutional review Women politicians in and around Maun have expressed disappointment at the Commission of Enquiry on constitutional review's failure to recommend a review of gender discriminative laws. The concerns were registered during a recent fourth edition of Women Participation in Politics Academy in Maun by women […]

