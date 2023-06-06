Connect with us

Two men mauled by Pitbull’s

Two men mauled by Pitbull’s
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two men aged 30 and 36 and respectively were seriously injured following a vicious pitbull attack in the early hours of Wednesday morning, in Tlokweng. Tlokweng Police Station Commander, Superintendent Unoziba Rari confirmed the incident on Wednesday afternoon, revealing that one of them was recovering at home while the other, whose injuries were more serious, […]

