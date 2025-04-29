We buried a monkey, not my nephew!

*Aunt claims nephew turned into Thokolosi in mysterious death case

*Dead man, Oratile Sewawa, seen alive in dark ritual

What began as a mysterious death of a 21-year-old man has spiraled into a chilling tale of spiritual horror, alleged witchcraft, and family betrayal.

On January 14th, 2025, Oratile Sewawa, a young man from Moshupa, died under strange circumstances after complaining of hunger the night before.

He was found the next morning, covered in blood with foam oozing from his mouth. A post-mortem could not identify any illness or abnormalities, but suggested signs consistent with poisoning.

Days before Oratile’s burial, his aunt, Penah Sewawa, raced to the Broadhurst Magistrate Court, filing a dramatic application to halt the funeral.

She suspected foul play, alleging that Oratile had been poisoned by someone close to him, even pointing fingers at his own grandfather.

The court granted her the order, but her relatives, furious over her accusations, disowned her.

They demanded she pay for funeral expenses already incurred, from food to tents and transportation.

She then withdrew the case to avoid paying for the expenses.

Months after the funeral, Penah came forward again, this time with a claim so shocking that Oratile is alive. And they buried a monkey instead.

“I consulted a powerful doctor who showed me Oratile in a spiritual mirror, seipone,” she said.

“He’s alive, chained, being used as a Thokolosi. What we buried was not my nephew. It was a monkey made to look like him through dark rituals.”

In her desperate search for answers, Pennah says she consulted over 10 renowned prophets, traditional doctors, and spiritual churches from Botswana and South Africa.

Each one reportedly gave a hauntingly similar message, that Oratile is alive, held captive through witchcraft by people close to him, including a parent who allegedly conspired with a foreign traditional doctor based in Botswana.

According to these spiritual revelations, Oratile is being groomed into a Matholwane, a zombified slave-like, being used in rituals or forced labour.

He is said to be kept in rural compounds, dressed in borrowed clothes, fed only every three days with porridge in dirty dishes, and moved frequently to avoid discovery.

“My traditional doctor on April 4th, during one such consultation, showed me Oratile locked up inside a rondavel with a black door, within a compound with a large unpainted structure. By April 9th, he had been moved again. The doctor was using the spiritual mirror,” she said.

Pennah says her suspicions grew when Oratile’s grave collapsed just three weeks after the burial. When they returned to the site, they found the soil had caved in.

Local elders claimed this was a spiritual sign that something unnatural lay beneath.

“What we buried decomposed too fast. That’s not normal,” said a family elder who asked not to be named.

“The prophets told us it was a baboon, spiritually transformed to mimic a human,” Said Pennah.