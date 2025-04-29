Runaway rape suspect nabbed

A 52-year-old man was on Tuesday remanded in custody for allegedly raping a 14-year old girl on March 27, in Tholodi River at Semotswane village.

Daniel Peter who has been on the run since the incident was apprehended by the police on Saturday at Shashe.

The teen girl was raped in the morning on her way to school.

It was heard that Peter pounced on her and dragged her to the river where he raped her.

When he appeared in court on Wednesday, the social worker handling the case, Talani Malaicha, convinced the court to remand Peter in custody as the victim was still traumatized.

“Seeing the accused person roaming the streets will not sit well with her. She is still undergoing counseling, so we plead that the accused person be remanded in custody,” said the social worker.

For his part, Peter preferred not to say anything regarding the charge against him.

The State Prosecutor Paphidzo Kuda also told court the accused person refused to be fingerprinted and court ordered that he be fingerprinted.

He was therefore remanded in custody until the May 8 when he will return to court for status update.